Canada

Frustration growing for Île-Perrot apartment tenants without power

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted April 20, 2023 5:34 pm
Residents at an Île-Perrot apartment complex have been without power for two weeks. April 20, 2023. View image in full screen
Residents at an Île-Perrot apartment complex have been without power for two weeks. April 20, 2023. Global News
Tenants at an Île-Perrot  apartment complex are still without power two weeks after a major ice storm in Quebec.

The building suffered significant water damage and electricity had to be cut for safety reasons. Many of the residents say the landlord is not making things any easier for them.

“I’m just at the end of the rope at this point,” said Lynn Perry, a resident who said after a week and a half, the management company finally told tenants they could stay at a motel up the street.

“It’s not the cleanest place in the world,” said Perry who called the offer an insult. “We refused to stay there. My husband sent me the email that they sent to him and it’s like what do they think we are? Would they even put their dog in that motel?” She added.

Read more: Residents of Île-Perrot apartment complex still without power since the ice storm

Another resident says the landlord became upset when he found out the units that had power were sharing electricity.

“We tried to give an extension cord to an older lady that lives right next door and the landlord just got mad,” said Amanda Hynes.

More on Canada

The management company which took over last spring claims on their websites, they manage properties from “A to Z” which includes maintenance, governance, repair and renovation, but residents say they are far from helpful.

“Trying to reach them is a nightmare. Like their website says 24 hour service? Ha! Not happening,” said Lynn Perry.

Read more: Quebec ice storm: Kirkland couple struggling after more than a week without power

Some residents who spoke to Global News said there have been multiple issues with the building for years, but it’s only gotten worse since the current property management company took over last spring. To add insult to injury the company tried to raise the rent almost three times more than the previous year. Amanda Hynes confirmed the rent increase.

“The landlord decided he wanted to raise the rent by $50 for us,” said Hynes. “I heard other people in the building say they wanted to raise them up too but I am not sure how much.”

Several attempts to speak with someone from the company went without a response. The landlord was on location when Global News was on site Thursday afternoon but he did not want to comment. Residents say they still haven’t been told when power will be restored.

Click to play video: 'Quebec ice storm: Frustration mounts for those still without power on Day 5'
Quebec ice storm: Frustration mounts for those still without power on Day 5
Global News At 5:30QuebecStormIceElectricityPowerBuildingIle PerrotOutageWater Damageresident
