Frustration growing for Île-Perrot apartment tenants without power

Tenants at an Île-Perrot apartment complex are still without power two weeks after a major ice storm in Quebec.

The building suffered significant water damage and electricity had to be cut for safety reasons. Many of the residents say the landlord is not making things any easier for them.

“I’m just at the end of the rope at this point,” said Lynn Perry, a resident who said after a week and a half, the management company finally told tenants they could stay at a motel up the street.

“It’s not the cleanest place in the world,” said Perry who called the offer an insult. “We refused to stay there. My husband sent me the email that they sent to him and it’s like what do they think we are? Would they even put their dog in that motel?” She added.

Another resident says the landlord became upset when he found out the units that had power were sharing electricity.

“We tried to give an extension cord to an older lady that lives right next door and the landlord just got mad,” said Amanda Hynes.

The management company which took over last spring claims on their websites, they manage properties from “A to Z” which includes maintenance, governance, repair and renovation, but residents say they are far from helpful.

“Trying to reach them is a nightmare. Like their website says 24 hour service? Ha! Not happening,” said Lynn Perry.

Some residents who spoke to Global News said there have been multiple issues with the building for years, but it’s only gotten worse since the current property management company took over last spring. To add insult to injury the company tried to raise the rent almost three times more than the previous year. Amanda Hynes confirmed the rent increase.

“The landlord decided he wanted to raise the rent by $50 for us,” said Hynes. “I heard other people in the building say they wanted to raise them up too but I am not sure how much.”

Several attempts to speak with someone from the company went without a response. The landlord was on location when Global News was on site Thursday afternoon but he did not want to comment. Residents say they still haven’t been told when power will be restored.