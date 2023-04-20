No joke: Meet an Ontario family who won a big-money jackpot on April 1

Send this page to someone via email

A retiree from Innisfil, Ont. said when he first told his wife about his lottery win, she thought he was playing an April Fools Day joke.

Richard Claus of Innisfil won the Lottario jackpot of $382,900.20 in the Apr. 1, draw.

“I went to the store and asked the cashier for a printout of the winning numbers and brought it home. The printout said there was one winner, and I thought, maybe I am that winner. And sure enough, I matched all six numbers,” he told the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation in Toronto.

Richard said he woke his wife up to share his big news.

“She said, ‘Is this an April Fool’s joke?’ When she realized it was real, she was so happy,” he said.

The April Fool’s Day win, which was very much not a joke, was the retired welder’s second lucky win, taking home $10,000 a year ago playing Encore.

“It feels good to win this big. I’ve had no sleep since I found out and have been shaking ever since,” he said.

Claus said he plans to share his win with his daughter, take a vacation to Las Vegas with his wife, purchase a new guitar and save the rest.