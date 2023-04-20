Menu

Crime

2 minors sexually exploited, Alberta educational assistant charged

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted April 20, 2023 3:50 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. Callum Smith / Global News
An educational assistant in northern Alberta is facing six charges after two minors were allegedly sexually exploited — and police believe there could be more victims.

On Tuesday, police received reports that two minors had been sexually exploited by an educational assistant in Grande Cache, 350 kilometres west of Edmonton, according to a news release.

Read more: Another child rescued, Alberta mom faces new charges in connection with child sex abuse probe

As a result of the police investigation JJ Lenin Butler, 28, is facing three counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual exploitation and one count of possession of child pornography.

Butler was released from police custody with conditions and is expected to appear in Grande Cache provincial court on May 4, police said.

RCMP said the Grande Cache victim services unit is helping the victims and encourages other victims to come forward.

Those with information about this crime are asked to call the Grande Cache detachment at 780-827-2222 or submit anonymous tips on Crime Stoppers.

