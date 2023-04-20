2 minors sexually exploited, Alberta educational assistant charged

Send this page to someone via email

An educational assistant in northern Alberta is facing six charges after two minors were allegedly sexually exploited — and police believe there could be more victims.

On Tuesday, police received reports that two minors had been sexually exploited by an educational assistant in Grande Cache, 350 kilometres west of Edmonton, according to a news release.

As a result of the police investigation JJ Lenin Butler, 28, is facing three counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual exploitation and one count of possession of child pornography.

Butler was released from police custody with conditions and is expected to appear in Grande Cache provincial court on May 4, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said the Grande Cache victim services unit is helping the victims and encourages other victims to come forward.

Those with information about this crime are asked to call the Grande Cache detachment at 780-827-2222 or submit anonymous tips on Crime Stoppers.