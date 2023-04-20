Menu

Crime

Richmond Hill man charged in connection with child luring investigation

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 20, 2023 3:02 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Police say one person is dead and two others have been taken to hospital after a shooting in a parking lot at a east-end Toronto mall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Police say one person is dead and two others have been taken to hospital after a shooting in a parking lot at a east-end Toronto mall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL
A 52-year-old man from Richmond Hill has been arrested in connection with a child luring investigation, police say.

Toronto police said in December, a man allegedly communicated online with a person he believed was a 13-year-old girl.

Officers said the man allegedly sent sexually explicit messages and images to the girl.

According to police, on Thursday, the man allegedly arranged to meet with the girl in Toronto.

Police said the suspect used the usernames Lawyer2SpoilU and theporkchop7 on Instagram and other websites.

Officers said 52-year-old Jacinto Vieira of Richmond Hill has been charged with three counts each of luring a person under 16 by means of telecommunication and distributing sexually explicit material to a person under 16, and one count each of invitation to sexual touching, making child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said he was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

