69-year-old man charged with sexual assault of child in Saskatoon: police

The Saskatoon Police Service said a 69-year-old man is facing a sexual assault charge after a report on March 12 that a 13-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted.
Police said members of the Interpersonal Violence Section completed the investigation, and the incident happened on March 11 in the 200 block of Avenue M South.
The man was arrested on Wednesday, and police say he was released on a recognizance order.
The man makes his first appearance in court on May 24.
