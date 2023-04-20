Menu

Crime

69-year-old man charged with sexual assault of child in Saskatoon: police

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 20, 2023 1:03 pm
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
A 69-year-old man is facing a sexual assault charge after a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in March. File / Global News
The Saskatoon Police Service said a 69-year-old man is facing a sexual assault charge after a report on March 12 that a 13-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted.

Police said members of the Interpersonal Violence Section completed the investigation, and the incident happened on March 11 in the 200 block of Avenue M South.

Read more: 20-year-old woman faces sexual assault charges in Saskatoon

The man was arrested on Wednesday, and police say he was released on a recognizance order.

The man makes his first appearance in court on May 24.

Saskatoon police respond to early morning collision involving pedestrian
