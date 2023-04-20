Menu

Canada

Prayer rooms banned in Quebec schools

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 20, 2023 12:01 pm
Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville responds to reporters' questions, Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. View image in full screen
Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville responds to reporters' questions, Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. JQB
Quebec’s education minister is moving forward with a promise to ban prayer rooms in schools.

Bernard Drainville issued a directive late Wednesday saying schools must ensure that none of their spaces are used for religious practices, including prayer.

The order comes after Drainville said earlier this month that he had learned of at least two Montreal-area schools permitting students to gather for prayer.

Read more: Only ‘silent’ praying allowed in Quebec schools as province moves to ban prayer rooms

He says schools are not places of worship and the concept of prayer rooms runs counter to Quebec’s policy of official secularism.

The directive notes that the Quebec Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms recognizes freedom of religion but also the fundamental importance of secularism.

Drainville has said that he can’t ban prayer altogether and that students who want to pray should do so discreetly and silently.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

