Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

It’s Your Festival is back in Hamilton

By Dave Woodard Global News
Posted April 20, 2023 11:30 am
Poster of It's Your Festival Logo
It's Your Festival will take place Canada Day Long Weekend. It's Your Festival staff
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’s Your Festival has been a staple on the Hamilton event circuit for more than 5 decades, but for the past three years it’s gone online.

This year the Hamilton Folk Arts Heritage Council, a non-profit group that runs the festival, says it’s back to in-person programming.

Read more: Hamilton’s Festival of Friends is back after 2-year hiatus

For the first time since the pandemic you’ll be able to go down to Gage Park on the Canada Day long weekend and take in all the sights and smells of the cultural event, including long standing events like the baby contest and the Canada Day citizenship ceremony at the Bandshell.

But while it seems natural to be back in person, Olga Kwak with the Hamilton Folk Arts Heritage Council, says it’s thanks to some of the long standing relationships they’ve had with the community.

Story continues below advertisement

“The success of the festival over the past 50 years has really been because we’ve connected with so many wonderful Hamilton businesses over that time and we still have a lot of those relationships which we’re grateful for.”

She says it will have a similar feel to past events but the break over the COVID-19 pandemic has given them an opportunity to re-imagine the festival

Trending Now

“What we see it as, is an opportunity to actually renew our relationship with Hamilton. It almost feels like a transition to fresher, younger ideas.”

While some festival goers will be there for the multicultural food tents – some will be there for the musical entertainment.

Kwak was cagey about who the main attraction would be,  but we’re very excited about the headliners we’re bringing to Hamilton.”

They’re still looking for vendors and volunteers for the event as well.

To find out how you can take part visit itsyourfestival.ca

 

 

More on Lifestyle
Canada DayFestivalEvent.east-endGage ParkIt's Your FestivalGage Park Bandshell
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers