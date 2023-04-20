It’s Your Festival is back in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

It’s Your Festival has been a staple on the Hamilton event circuit for more than 5 decades, but for the past three years it’s gone online.

This year the Hamilton Folk Arts Heritage Council, a non-profit group that runs the festival, says it’s back to in-person programming.

For the first time since the pandemic you’ll be able to go down to Gage Park on the Canada Day long weekend and take in all the sights and smells of the cultural event, including long standing events like the baby contest and the Canada Day citizenship ceremony at the Bandshell.

But while it seems natural to be back in person, Olga Kwak with the Hamilton Folk Arts Heritage Council, says it’s thanks to some of the long standing relationships they’ve had with the community.

“The success of the festival over the past 50 years has really been because we’ve connected with so many wonderful Hamilton businesses over that time and we still have a lot of those relationships which we’re grateful for.”

She says it will have a similar feel to past events but the break over the COVID-19 pandemic has given them an opportunity to re-imagine the festival

“What we see it as, is an opportunity to actually renew our relationship with Hamilton. It almost feels like a transition to fresher, younger ideas.”

While some festival goers will be there for the multicultural food tents – some will be there for the musical entertainment.

Kwak was cagey about who the main attraction would be, but we’re very excited about the headliners we’re bringing to Hamilton.”

They’re still looking for vendors and volunteers for the event as well.

To find out how you can take part visit itsyourfestival.ca