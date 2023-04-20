School cancellations around southern Manitoba on Thursday, April 20

Here’s a list of school and other cancellations around Southern Manitoba for Thursday, April 20, 2023.
Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning early Thursday morning with 10 to 20 cm expected across southern Manitoba.
This list will continue to be updated.
All Schools are closed with the Rolling River School Division (Minnedosa area).
Buses are cancelled in the Dauphin area with Mountain View School Division. Schools are open.
Buses are cancelled in the Beautiful Plains School Division. School are open.
Buses are cancelled outside the City of Brandon. Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley Schools are closed with the Brandon School Division.
The following school are closed with the Franco-Manitobaine School Division:
- École Saint-Lazare
- École Jours de Plaine
- École La Source (Shilo)
