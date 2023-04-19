Menu

Canada

Toronto cherry blossom set to reach peak bloom. Here’s when and where to see the tress

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 19, 2023 9:43 pm
TORONTO, April 23, 2021 A woman takes photos of cherry blossoms in Toronto, Canada, on April 23, 2021. View image in full screen
TORONTO, April 23, 2021 A woman takes photos of cherry blossoms in Toronto, Canada, on April 23, 2021. Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press
Toronto’s cherry blossom trees are set to begin peak blossom on Thursday, according to the City of Toronto.

The blossoms are an annual sign spring is well and truly underway.

The city said the trees in its 15 public parks typically blossom for between four and 10 days, depending on weather conditions.

The trees are scattered across the city in parks, ranging from Etobicoke to Toronto Island and Scarborough. Perhaps the most iconic photos are snapped every year in High Park.

Read more: City of Toronto welcomes back crowds to see popular High Park cherry blossoms

The city reminded those who head out to look at and take pictures of the trees to be careful in ecologically-sensitive areas and refrain from removing blossoms.

Many of the trees are 60 years old and date back to a gift from the Japanese ambassador to Canada, who offered them on behalf of the people of Tokyo.

“The trees were planted in appreciation of Toronto accepting relocated Japanese Canadians following the Second World War,” the City of Toronto said.

Trending Now

A full map of Toronto’s cherry blossom trees can be found by clicking here.

Toronto cherry blossoms hit ‘peak’ season
