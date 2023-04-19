Toronto cherry blossom set to reach peak bloom. Here’s when and where to see the tress

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto’s cherry blossom trees are set to begin peak blossom on Thursday, according to the City of Toronto.

The blossoms are an annual sign spring is well and truly underway.

The city said the trees in its 15 public parks typically blossom for between four and 10 days, depending on weather conditions.

The trees are scattered across the city in parks, ranging from Etobicoke to Toronto Island and Scarborough. Perhaps the most iconic photos are snapped every year in High Park.

The city reminded those who head out to look at and take pictures of the trees to be careful in ecologically-sensitive areas and refrain from removing blossoms.

Many of the trees are 60 years old and date back to a gift from the Japanese ambassador to Canada, who offered them on behalf of the people of Tokyo.

“The trees were planted in appreciation of Toronto accepting relocated Japanese Canadians following the Second World War,” the City of Toronto said.

A full map of Toronto’s cherry blossom trees can be found by clicking here.