Federal funding coming to Guelph organization to expand social prescribing program

A federal grant aims to continue helping those in Guelph who feel isolated.

The Public Health Agency of Canada announced that it is giving a one-time grant of $83,457 to the Guelph Community Health Centre.

The funding will be used towards what is being called social prescribing efforts.

It connects health care with non-medical supports that improve a person’s wellness by improving their sense of belonging and reducing social isolation and loneliness.

Guelph CHC started the social prescribing program as a pilot project in March 2020, at the start of the pandemic.

In a news release, the new funding will allow Guelph CHC to expand programming to include a new drop-in board game program, social groups, monthly workshops and other programs.

“With his funding, we will work to develop a stronger sense of community and build protective factors for good mental health,” said Karrie Cumming, health promoter with Guelph CHC.

The group says anxiety and depression were the second and third most common issues addressed by Guelph CHC’s primary care providers, and referrals to the centre’s social work team have increased dramatically.

Guelph MP Lloyd Longfield said the funding “will improve our capacity to promote and advance our mental health outcomes for those who are dealing with mental health challenges and are experiencing barriers to better health and wellness.”