15 rabbits, mostly babies, found abandoned in N.S. driveway: SPCA

The Nova Scotia SPCA is investigating after someone abandoned 15 rabbits, mostly babies, in a crate at the end of a driveway in the Halifax area Sunday night.

In a release, the SPCA said a homeowner on Prospect Road noticed “crates containing rabbits at the end of their driveway” shortly before 7 a.m. Monday.

Video footage from the homeowner shows a vehicle stopping and a person unloading containers at the end of the driveway before taking off in the vehicle just after 10 p.m. Sunday night.

The SPCA is releasing the video to the public “in hopes of identifying the vehicle and persons involved.”

Anyone with information can contact the SCPA by calling 1-888-703-5522, emailing animals@spcans.ca or filling out an online form. Reports can be made confidentially.

“Pet abandonment has far-reaching consequences for the animals as well as the community,” said Jo-Anne Landsburg, chief provincial inspector at the Nova Scotia SPCA.

“The SPCA is here for families in need, who are feeling overwhelmed and confused about what to do with unwanted pets.”

View image in full screen The rabbits are in the care of the SPCA and are undergoing veterinary checks. Sarah Lyon/Nova Scotia SPCA

SPCA spokesperson Sarah Lyon said a total of 15 rabbits were abandoned, four of which were adults.

“They are in our care as an investigation has started,” she said, adding that they are undergoing veterinary checks.

She said that while this incident happened shortly after Easter, it’s a “myth” that there is an uptick in rabbit abandonments around the holiday.