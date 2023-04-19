Menu

Canada

15 rabbits, mostly babies, found abandoned in N.S. driveway: SPCA

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted April 19, 2023 2:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia SPCA seeing higher demand for services amid rising living costs'
Nova Scotia SPCA seeing higher demand for services amid rising living costs
The Nova Scotia SPCA says it is seeing increased demand for many of its services amid higher grocery prices and housing costs. It says more people have been reaching out for help to feed their pets and for veterinary care, while animals surrenders are also on the rise. Skye Bryden-Blom reports. – Dec 22, 2022
The Nova Scotia SPCA is investigating after someone abandoned 15 rabbits, mostly babies, in a crate at the end of a driveway in the Halifax area Sunday night.

In a release, the SPCA said a homeowner on Prospect Road noticed “crates containing rabbits at the end of their driveway” shortly before 7 a.m. Monday.

Read more: 14 dead horses found on N.B. farm over Easter weekend, SPCA investigating

Video footage from the homeowner shows a vehicle stopping and a person unloading containers at the end of the driveway before taking off in the vehicle just after 10 p.m. Sunday night.

The SPCA is releasing the video to the public “in hopes of identifying the vehicle and persons involved.”

Anyone with information can contact the SCPA by calling 1-888-703-5522, emailing animals@spcans.ca or filling out an online form. Reports can be made confidentially.

“Pet abandonment has far-reaching consequences for the animals as well as the community,” said Jo-Anne Landsburg, chief provincial inspector at the Nova Scotia SPCA.

“The SPCA is here for families in need, who are feeling overwhelmed and confused about what to do with unwanted pets.”

The rabbits are in the care of the SPCA and are undergoing veterinary checks. View image in full screen
The rabbits are in the care of the SPCA and are undergoing veterinary checks. Sarah Lyon/Nova Scotia SPCA

SPCA spokesperson Sarah Lyon said a total of 15 rabbits were abandoned, four of which were adults.

“They are in our care as an investigation has started,” she said, adding that they are undergoing veterinary checks.

She said that while this incident happened shortly after Easter, it’s a “myth” that there is an uptick in rabbit abandonments around the holiday.

Anyone with information about the abandoned rabbits is asked to call the Nova Scotia SPCA. View image in full screen
Anyone with information about the abandoned rabbits is asked to call the Nova Scotia SPCA. Sarah Lyon/Nova Scotia SPCA
