Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hate-motivated graffiti found inside school in Cambridge, Ont: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 19, 2023 4:13 pm
Father-René-de-Galinée Catholic Secondary School on Maple Grove Road in Cambridge. View image in full screen
Father-René-de-Galinée Catholic Secondary School on Maple Grove Road in Cambridge. Google Maps
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo regional police say hate-motivated graffiti was discovered in a French Catholic school on Tuesday.

According to a release from police, the graffiti was found in a bathroom at Father-René-de-Galinée Catholic Secondary School on Maple Grove Road.

Read more: More violent threats posted inside washroom at Cambridge school

They say the graffiti included “hate-motivated writing.”

Trending Now

Police say officers from the hate crime unit, the equity, diversity and inclusion unit and the community engagement unit are all working together on the case.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More on Crime
Waterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceCambridge newsWaterloo crimeCambridgeCambridge crimeCambridge OntarioMaple Grove RoadMaple Grove Road CambridgeCambridge school hateful graffitiCambridge school racismConseil scolaire catholique MonAvenirFather-René-de-Galinée Catholic Secondary School
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers