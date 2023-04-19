Hate-motivated graffiti found inside school in Cambridge, Ont: police

Waterloo regional police say hate-motivated graffiti was discovered in a French Catholic school on Tuesday.
According to a release from police, the graffiti was found in a bathroom at Father-René-de-Galinée Catholic Secondary School on Maple Grove Road.
They say the graffiti included “hate-motivated writing.”
Trending Now
Police say officers from the hate crime unit, the equity, diversity and inclusion unit and the community engagement unit are all working together on the case.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
More on Crime
- RCMP ‘actively investigating’ Chinese government police stations following arrests in U.S.
- 20-year-old woman shot dead after pulling into wrong driveway in New York
- Missing Canadian women and girls called family from Syrian camp: Edmonton lawyer
- Montreal-area mayor reveals she was sexually assaulted by convicted former politician
Comments