Hate-motivated graffiti found inside school in Cambridge, Ont: police

Waterloo regional police say hate-motivated graffiti was discovered in a French Catholic school on Tuesday.

According to a release from police, the graffiti was found in a bathroom at Father-René-de-Galinée Catholic Secondary School on Maple Grove Road.

They say the graffiti included “hate-motivated writing.”

Police say officers from the hate crime unit, the equity, diversity and inclusion unit and the community engagement unit are all working together on the case.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.