Arrest warrants issued for woman in B.C.’s Interior

Several province-wide arrest warrants have been issued for a woman in B.C.’s Interior.

The B.C. Highway Patrol says Amy Elaine Docherty, 45, is facing four counts of theft, four counts of driving while prohibited, two counts of driving while suspended plus single counts of obstructing a peace officer and breach of probation.

Police noted that Docherty also goes by the name of Amy Logan, and is known to frequent Kelowna, Summerland and Beaverdell.

Docerhty (Logan) is described as a Caucasian female who stands five-feet-seven-inches tall and weighs around 161 pounds.

If you spot her, you are asked to contact your local police detachment.

