Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Arrest warrants issued for woman in B.C.’s Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 8:11 pm
A photo of Amy Elaine Docherty. View image in full screen
A photo of Amy Elaine Docherty. B.C. Highway Patrol
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Several province-wide arrest warrants have been issued for a woman in B.C.’s Interior.

The B.C. Highway Patrol says Amy Elaine Docherty, 45, is facing four counts of theft, four counts of driving while prohibited, two counts of driving while suspended plus single counts of obstructing a peace officer and breach of probation.

Read more: Fines issued, permits revoked for open-burning infractions: City of Kelowna

Police noted that Docherty also goes by the name of Amy Logan, and is known to frequent Kelowna, Summerland and Beaverdell.

Docerhty (Logan) is described as a Caucasian female who stands five-feet-seven-inches tall and weighs around 161 pounds.

If you spot her, you are asked to contact your local police detachment.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Close call for Kelowna Mountie after suspects attempt to ram cruiser'
Close call for Kelowna Mountie after suspects attempt to ram cruiser
CrimeRCMPKelownaOkanagancentral okanaganBC Interiorsouthern interiorsummerlandBC Highway Patrolbeaverdellarrest warrantsWanted Woman
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers