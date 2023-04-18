Calgary police seek info on dark-coloured SUV believed involved in downtown shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are releasing images of a vehicle they believe was involved in a shooting at a Kensington grocery store on April 12.

At around 9:30 p.m. that Wednesday, police were called to the grocery store for reports of gunfire in the area.

At around the same time, the driver of a black SUV approached on-duty Calgary firefighters in the 1000 block of 6 Avenue Southwest seeking help for a passenger who had apparently been shot. Despite attempting life-saving measures, the passenger was declared dead on the scene and the driver fled the area before police arrived.

🔵 Update #2: Information sought on vehicle involved in Kensington fatal shooting. ℹ️ Anyone with information about the identity of the individual(s) or the vehicle involved, is asked to contact police. Anyone with dashcam footage or residential cameras in the following areas is… pic.twitter.com/Cp5FAPm7SK — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) April 18, 2023

CPS Chief Mark Neufeld said the Wednesday evening shooting was targeted and involved individuals who were known to each other and police.

After reviewing CCTV images, investigators believe a dark-coloured Jeep Patriot SUV was used in the shooting and later set on fire, police said Tuesday. The vehicle was recovered in the early hours of April 13 in the 6800 block of Rundlehorn Drive Northeast.

Police said CCTV cameras captured a person wearing dark clothing and a light-coloured hood getting into the Jeep Patriot.

Anyone with information about the identity of the individuals or vehicle involved is asked to contact police. Police are also seeking dashcam or security cam footage for the area of 10 Street and 16 Avenue Northwest between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on April 12, and the 6800 block of Rundlehorn Drive Northwest between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. on April 13.

Tips can be provided directly to police by calling 403-266-1234 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers.