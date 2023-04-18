Menu

National

Crime

Calgary police seek info on dark-coloured SUV believed involved in downtown shooting

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 8:01 pm
A CCTV image of a vehicle Calgary police believe was involved in a shooting on April 12, 2023.
Calgary Police Service
Calgary police are releasing images of a vehicle they believe was involved in a shooting at a Kensington grocery store on April 12.

At around 9:30 p.m. that Wednesday, police were called to the grocery store for reports of gunfire in the area.

At around the same time, the driver of a black SUV approached on-duty Calgary firefighters in the 1000 block of 6 Avenue Southwest seeking help for a passenger who had apparently been shot. Despite attempting life-saving measures, the passenger was declared dead on the scene and the driver fled the area before police arrived.

Read more: Calgary homicide unit investigates fatal shooting with 2 crime scenes

CPS Chief Mark Neufeld said the Wednesday evening shooting was targeted and involved individuals who were known to each other and police.

After reviewing CCTV images, investigators believe a dark-coloured Jeep Patriot SUV was used in the shooting and later set on fire, police said Tuesday. The vehicle was recovered in the early hours of April 13 in the 6800 block of Rundlehorn Drive Northeast.

Trending Now

Police said CCTV cameras captured a person wearing dark clothing and a light-coloured hood getting into the Jeep Patriot.

Click to play video: 'One man dead after shooting in northwest Calgary parking lot'
One man dead after shooting in northwest Calgary parking lot

Anyone with information about the identity of the individuals or vehicle involved is asked to contact police. Police are also seeking dashcam or security cam footage for the area of 10 Street and 16 Avenue Northwest between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on April 12, and the 6800 block of Rundlehorn Drive Northwest between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. on April 13.

Tips can be provided directly to police by calling 403-266-1234 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

Crime Shooting Calgary crime Calgary Police Calgary Shooting Kensington shooting Calgary Police Service
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

