Ethics case dropped against Lachine Hospital physician: ‘It’s a big relief’

There is a fresh spring in the steps of Dr. Paul Saba lately and it has nothing to do with the season.

The family physician at Lachine Hospital is feeling vindicated after the Quebec College of Physicians dropped its ethics probe against him.

“It’s a big relief,” Dr. Saba told Global News.

The College of Physicians dismissed the case after the complainant, Dr. Pierre Gfeller, the former CEO of the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), withdrew his accusations against Dr. Saba.

Dr. Gfeller filed several complaints against Dr. Saba in the fall of 2021 following Dr. Saba’s continued criticisms of the MUHC’s decision to close the overnight ER department at Lachine Hospital.

At the time, Dr. Gfeller wrote, “Dr. Saba clearly made statements that were contrary to the facts, inaccurate and unverifiable.”

But Dr. Saba has steadfastly defended his position and continues to vehemently defend community hospitals and local access to health care services.

“I have nothing but positive things to speak about the MUHC. I believe it was a bad decision on their part to have brought these allegations,” Dr. Saba said.

He says the decision by the College of Physicians should help other doctors or front-line health care workers to publicly speak out when they feel bad decisions are being made by health care administrators.

“I really want to encourage other doctors and nurses and other health care professionals not to be afraid,” Dr. Saba said.

Dr. Saba also has won the support of at least one longtime advocate for improved health care for patients.

“I congratulate Paul (Saba) because he’s a great patient right’s advocate,” Paul Brunet told Global News.

And Dr. Saba would like to see the entire health-care system revamped.

“We need a bottom-up governance rather than a top-down,” he said.