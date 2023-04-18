Menu

Canada

Ethics case dropped against Lachine Hospital physician: ‘It’s a big relief’

By Timothy Sargeant Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 6:20 pm
Montreal doctor claims MUHC tried to silence him over Lachine Hospital advocacy
WATCH: A Montreal leading physician is feeling relieved that he can continue speaking his mind about shortcomings in the health care system. The Quebec college of physicians has vindicated Dr. Paul Saba after complaints were brought against him by the McGill University Health Centre. The family doctor says he hopes the decision will encourage others to act as whistleblowers. Global's Tim Sargeant reports.
There is a fresh spring in the steps of Dr. Paul Saba lately and it has nothing to do with the season.

The family physician at Lachine Hospital is feeling vindicated after the Quebec College of Physicians dropped its ethics probe against him.

“It’s a big relief,” Dr. Saba told Global News.

The College of Physicians dismissed the case after the complainant, Dr. Pierre Gfeller, the former CEO of the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), withdrew his accusations against Dr. Saba.

Read more: Look inside the Lachine Hospital before it undergoes much-needed renovations

Dr. Gfeller filed several complaints against Dr. Saba in the fall of 2021 following Dr. Saba’s continued criticisms of the MUHC’s decision to close the overnight ER department at Lachine Hospital.

At the time, Dr. Gfeller wrote, “Dr. Saba clearly made statements that were contrary to the facts, inaccurate and unverifiable.”

But Dr. Saba has steadfastly defended his position and continues to vehemently defend community hospitals and local access to health care services.

“I have nothing but positive things to speak about the MUHC. I believe it was a bad decision on their part to have brought these allegations,” Dr. Saba said.

Trending Now

He says the decision by the College of Physicians should help other doctors or front-line health care workers to publicly speak out when they feel bad decisions are being made by health care administrators.

“I really want to encourage other doctors and nurses and other health care professionals not to be afraid,” Dr. Saba said.

Dr. Saba also has won the support of at least one longtime advocate for improved health care for patients.

“I congratulate Paul (Saba) because he’s a great patient right’s advocate,” Paul Brunet told Global News.

And Dr. Saba would like to see the entire health-care system revamped.

“We need a bottom-up governance rather than a top-down,” he said.

Health Care Doctors MUHC Emergency Room Lachine Hospital College of Physicians Dr. Paul Saba
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

