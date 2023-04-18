Menu

Canada

Kitchener launches entrepreneurship hub for businesses with sustainable development goals

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 4:35 pm
The City of Kitchener flag outside of city hall. View image in full screen
The City of Kitchener flag outside of city hall. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Kitchener has opened a new entrepreneurship hub in the heart of the city which is designed to assist businesses who are operating to impact the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in meaningful ways.

With the notion of “business as a force for good”, the SDG Idea Factory will offer with five bookable meeting rooms, 24 hot desks, a training/boardroom, 17 co-working offices, a large event space and common area meeting space.

Read more: Kitchener council approves controversial funeral home expansion

“The SDG Idea Factory is a first of its kind in Canada — social, environmental and equity-focused incubator that will help social entrepreneurs tackle some of the biggest challenges faced by our community and our planet,” Mayor Berry Vrbanovic stated.

“The SDG Idea Factory is a great space in the heart of Downtown Kitchener that’s ready to host the social and environmental trailblazers ready to ideate, innovate and apply the UN’s Global Goals.”

The building, which is located at 2 King St. W., is also currently home to to LiftOff by CCAWR, Waterloo Region Community Foundation, For Us Girls Foundation, Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest and the Waterloo Region Small Business Centre.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloodowntown KitchenerKitchener City CouncilDTKSDG Idea FactoryUN’s Global Goals
