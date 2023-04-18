Surrey, B.C. bus stabbing victim to be remembered with Tuesday night candlelight vigil

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A candlelight vigil will be held Tuesday night for 17-year-old Ethan Bespflug, one day after a suspect was charged in his death.

Bespflug was killed following an altercation on a Surrey, B.C., bus on April 11.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says 20-year-old Kaiden Mintenko was arrested at a Burnaby home on Sunday.

He was charged with second-degree murder on Monday and remains in police custody.

Read more: Suspect charged in connection with fatal Surrey bus stabbing of teen Ethan Bespflug

Investigators said Monday that Mintenko and Bespflug were known to each other through a third party and the attack was not random.

The exact nature of their relationship has not yet been disclosed.

Story continues below advertisement

”I’m still living in a bad dream and I don’t know what the heck is going on,” Bespflug’s mother, Holly Indridson said. “It doesn’t seem real.”

Tuesday’s vigil will take place at 7 p.m. at the scene where Bespflug was stabbed near King George Boulevard and 100th Avenue.