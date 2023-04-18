Menu

Crime

Surrey, B.C. bus stabbing victim to be remembered with Tuesday night candlelight vigil

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 5:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Candlelight vigil to be held Tuesday night for Ethan Bespflug'
Candlelight vigil to be held Tuesday night for Ethan Bespflug
WATCH: A candlelight vigil will be held for Ethan Bespflug, the 17-year-old teen who was stabbed while riding a bus last week in Surrey. As Emily Lazatin has the details of the event, just one day after the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced they had charged a 20-year-old suspect.
A candlelight vigil will be held Tuesday night for 17-year-old Ethan Bespflug, one day after a suspect was charged in his death.

Bespflug was killed following an altercation on a Surrey, B.C., bus on April 11.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says 20-year-old Kaiden Mintenko was arrested at a Burnaby home on Sunday.

He was charged with second-degree murder on Monday and remains in police custody.

Investigators said Monday that Mintenko and Bespflug were known to each other through a third party and the attack was not random.

The exact nature of their relationship has not yet been disclosed.

”I’m still living in a bad dream and I don’t know what the heck is going on,” Bespflug’s mother, Holly Indridson said. “It doesn’t seem real.”

Tuesday’s vigil will take place at 7 p.m. at the scene where Bespflug was stabbed near King George Boulevard and 100th Avenue.

Click to play video: 'Arrest made in Ethan Bespflug homicide'
Arrest made in Ethan Bespflug homicide
