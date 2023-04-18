Surrey, B.C. bus stabbing victim to be remembered with Tuesday night candlelight vigil

A candlelight vigil will be held Tuesday night for 17-year-old Ethan Bespflug, one day after a suspect was charged in his death.
Bespflug was killed following an altercation on a Surrey, B.C., bus on April 11.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says 20-year-old Kaiden Mintenko was arrested at a Burnaby home on Sunday.
He was charged with second-degree murder on Monday and remains in police custody.
Investigators said Monday that Mintenko and Bespflug were known to each other through a third party and the attack was not random.
The exact nature of their relationship has not yet been disclosed.
”I’m still living in a bad dream and I don’t know what the heck is going on,” Bespflug’s mother, Holly Indridson said. “It doesn’t seem real.”
Tuesday’s vigil will take place at 7 p.m. at the scene where Bespflug was stabbed near King George Boulevard and 100th Avenue.
