Teens arrested for fight involving bear spray, imitation gun outside Winnipeg mall

Reports of a shooting near Kildonan Place mall on Monday involved two teenage boys — one armed with an imitation firearm and the other with bear spray, Winnipeg police say.

Police were called to the scene on Monday afternoon around 4:20 p.m., where a 17-year-old had been apprehended by mall security and an off-duty police officer.

Officers seized an imitation firearm, loaded with blank cartridges, and treated the teen for injuries caused by bear spray. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The second youth, 16, was found nearby with minor upper-body injuries.

According to police, the two — who didn’t know each other — were involved in a verbal argument, when police allege the 16-year-old escalated the situation by using the bear spray. Police allege the 17-year-old responded by firing the imitation gun, which was loaded with blanks.

Both are facing weapons charges, and were released on undertakings.