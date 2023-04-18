Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police lay gun charges after car dealership arrest

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 12:41 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
A Winnipeg man is in custody after police were called to a car dealership about a man spotted rummaging through parked vehicles.

Officers arrived at the dealership, in the 3000 block of Portage Avenue, around 11:45 p.m. Monday, and said the suspect took off running, dumping a bag on his way.

Read more: Winnipeggers busted with firearm components used to make ‘zip guns,’ police say

A 27-year-old was taken into custody, police said, and the bag — which contained a homemade “zip gun” — was recovered.

The man was also the subject of an arrest warrant for aggravated assault and weapon possession, and now faces four additional weapons charges.

Winnipeg policeWinnipeg Police Servicecrime in winnipegMan ArrestedWeapon PossessionZip Gunimprovised gun
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

