Winnipeg police lay gun charges after car dealership arrest

A Winnipeg man is in custody after police were called to a car dealership about a man spotted rummaging through parked vehicles.

Officers arrived at the dealership, in the 3000 block of Portage Avenue, around 11:45 p.m. Monday, and said the suspect took off running, dumping a bag on his way.

A 27-year-old was taken into custody, police said, and the bag — which contained a homemade “zip gun” — was recovered.

The man was also the subject of an arrest warrant for aggravated assault and weapon possession, and now faces four additional weapons charges.