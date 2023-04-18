Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, April 18

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Staying Alive Kidney Fundraiser, Eric Paetkau turns to writing and the City of Saskatoon releases its leisure guide.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, April 18, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Kidney fundraiser aims to eliminate barriers for organ transplant recipients

An upcoming fundraiser could go a long way to help someone in need of life-saving treatment.

It’s called the Staying Alive Kidney Fundraiser and it happens April 21 at Dakota Dunes.

Kidney transplant recipient Monica Goulet explains the barriers faced by those waiting for an organ donation and the challenges faced by those who need critical care.

4:16 Kidney fundraiser aims to eliminate barriers for organ recipients

Eric Paetkau turns the page on a new career

Former Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra conductor Eric Paetkau is turning the page on a new career.

Story continues below advertisement

He is now an author and recently released his children’s book, The Big Book of Stuff.

Paetkau describes his passion for writing along with being a kids entertainer and the host of an online TV show.

3:58 Eric Paetkau turns the page on a new career

Leisure guide offers activity options: Healthy Living

The spring and summer leisure guide is out, offering up options to stay active.

Jody Hauta from the City of Saskatoon looks at some of the programs being offered, including summer swimming lessons, outdoor pools and lifeguard training.

4:01 Leisure guide offers activity options: Healthy Living

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, April 18

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, April 18.

Story continues below advertisement