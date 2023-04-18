Kitchener Rangers swing deal with Saginaw Spirit for 2nd round pick

Send this page to someone via email

While the Kitchener Rangers are in the midst of the OHL playoffs, the team’s acting coach, Mike McKenzie, is also in the midst of preparations for the OHL draft in his other role as the team’s general manager.

Late Monday, the team announced they had swung a deal with the Saginaw Spirit for a second-round pick in this spring’s draft.

“We’re excited to add a second-round pick in this year’s draft as we previously did not have one,” McKenzie stated.

“These players that we are selecting this year are going to be the building blocks of our core group that we are going to build around for our potential bid to host the 2026-27 CHL Memorial Cup.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Rangers received the North Bay’s second-round pick from the Spirit in exchange for London’s fifth-round pick in 2023, Sudbury’s fourth-round pick in 2025, and Mississauga’s fourth-round pick in 2026.

The Rangers now have three selections in the first two rounds of the draft. In addition to North Bay’s pick, the Rangers will also be making the No. 10 and No. 11 picks in the first round of the draft.

The Rangers second first-rounder is a compensatory pick as last year’s first-rounder, Michael Hage, did not sign with the club.