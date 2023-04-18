Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Kitchener Rangers swing deal with Saginaw Spirit for 2nd round pick

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 10:15 am
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

While the Kitchener Rangers are in the midst of the OHL playoffs, the team’s acting coach, Mike McKenzie, is also in the midst of preparations for the OHL draft in his other role as the team’s general manager.

Late Monday, the team announced they had swung a deal with the Saginaw Spirit for a second-round pick in this spring’s draft.

Read more: Kitchener’s captain comes back to lead Rangers in Game 3 win over London Knights

“We’re excited to add a second-round pick in this year’s draft as we previously did not have one,” McKenzie stated.

“These players that we are selecting this year are going to be the building blocks of our core group that we are going to build around for our potential bid to host the 2026-27 CHL Memorial Cup.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Rangers received the North Bay’s second-round pick from the Spirit in exchange for London’s fifth-round pick in 2023, Sudbury’s fourth-round pick in 2025, and Mississauga’s fourth-round pick in 2026.

Trending Now

Read more: OHL Playoff Preview: London Knights vs Kitchener Rangers

The Rangers now have three selections in the first two rounds of the draft. In addition to North Bay’s pick, the Rangers will also be making the No. 10 and No. 11 picks in the first round of the draft.

The Rangers second first-rounder is a compensatory pick as last year’s first-rounder, Michael Hage, did not sign with the club.

More on Sports
Ontario Hockey Leaguekitchener rangersSaginaw SpiritOhl newsohl draftOHL tradeKitchener Rangers tradeOhl RangersKitchener Rangers Saginaw SpiritNorth Bay Battalian
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers