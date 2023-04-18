Military training with blank ammunition to take place at CFB Kingston

If you hear some shots being fired in the area surrounding CFB Kingston, there is no need to worry.
On Thursday, military personnel will be conducting training using blank ammunition in the vicinity of 5 Mons Way, just off Highway 2 on the east side of Kingston.
“Persons driving or walking along Highway 2 may hear the blank ammunition being fired during the training,” says Lt. John Byrtus with the public affairs office at CFB Kingston.
“This training will be done in an enclosed area and the use of blank ammunition presents no risk to persons in the area.”
Lt. Byrtus adds that anyone with questions surrounding the training can contact him at John.Byrtus@forces.gc.ca.
