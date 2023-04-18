Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Military training with blank ammunition to take place at CFB Kingston

By John Lawless Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 8:49 am
On Thursday, military members will be conducting training using blank ammunition at Canadian Forces Base Kingston. View image in full screen
On Thursday, military members will be conducting training using blank ammunition at Canadian Forces Base Kingston. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

If you hear some shots being fired in the area surrounding CFB Kingston, there is no need to worry.

On Thursday, military personnel will be conducting training using blank ammunition in the vicinity of 5 Mons Way, just off Highway 2 on the east side of Kingston.

Read more: Skyrocketing prices, short supply leading to housing shortage at CFB Kingston

“Persons driving or walking along Highway 2 may hear the blank ammunition being fired during the training,” says Lt. John Byrtus with the public affairs office at CFB Kingston.

Trending Now

“This training will be done in an enclosed area and the use of blank ammunition presents no risk to persons in the area.”

Lt. Byrtus adds that anyone with questions surrounding the training can contact him at John.Byrtus@forces.gc.ca.

Advertisement
More on Canada
KingstonMilitaryCAFHighway 2TrainingAmmunitionCFB Kingston
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers