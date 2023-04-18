Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Inquest to hear officers’ testimony in 2015 police involved death of B.C. man

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 18, 2023 1:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Family demands justice at Myles Gray inquest'
Family demands justice at Myles Gray inquest
Eight years after he died, a coroner's jury has begun hearing testimony into the death of Myles Gray. Witnesses described Gray as agitated before police confronted him on the Vancouver-Burnaby border. He died with multiple injuries, and officers were the only witnesses. Emad Agahi reports.
Vancouver police officers involved in a fatal beating of a man almost eight years ago are expected to testify this week at a coroner’s inquest into the death.

Myles Gray, who was 33, died in August 2015, shortly after a beating by seven officers, leaving him with a broken eye socket, a crushed voice box, a ruptured testicle and other injuries.

The inquest began Monday in Burnaby, B.C., with testimony from six of the more than 40 witnesses expected to appear over 10 days.

Officers from the Vancouver Police Department are expected to testify staring today and continuing into next week.

Read more: Vancouver officers involved in beating death should be fired, victim’s sister says

Story continues below advertisement

Melissa Gray, Myles Gray’s sister, told reporters at the start of the inquest that the officers stole her brother’s life and that they don’t deserve to continue their jobs in policing.

A coroner’s jury can’t make findings of legal responsibility, but can make recommendations to prevent future deaths under similar circumstances.

Gray’s mother, Margie, said in an interview that she’d like to see recommendations related to police use of body cameras, drug testing for officers and better training for mental health calls.

British Columbia’s Prosecution Service declined to approve criminal charges against the officers in 2020, saying they were the only eyewitnesses to the man’s death and offered accounts described as incomplete and sometimes inconsistent.

Click to play video: 'No timeline for discipline investigation into actions of VPD officers at Myles Gray inquest'
No timeline for discipline investigation into actions of VPD officers at Myles Gray inquest
Police brutalityPolice ViolenceBC Prosecution ServiceOPCCMyles GrayMyles Gray deathmyles gray inquestMyles Gray coroners inquest
© 2023 The Canadian Press

