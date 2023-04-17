Habs player Mike Matheson thrills kids with heartwarming school visit

Montreal Canadiens player Mike Matheson believes it’s important to give back to his community.

So with the Habs out of the playoffs and his hockey season over, the defenceman took off his skates and donned running shoes instead Monday morning, spending several hours visiting and speaking with children at St. Gabriel’s Elementary School in Montreal’s Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood.

“It’s so nice to give back to our future and kids,” Matheson said. “They clearly just love having visitors, and I love having the opportunity to do that during their day.”

The Champions for Life Foundation organized the visit. Matheson is an ambassador for the group, which encourages physical activity and movement in young children.

“Who knows how it will impact their lives. The impact is today but it could be forever,” said David Arsenault, the organization’s founder.

Story continues below advertisement

“Mike is a natural father and a natural with kids. I have known Mike since he was 12 years old. I got to train him as an athlete, I saw him grow up as a teenager. He is passionate about not just his sport but physical activity and staying active.”

Twenty-nine-year-old Matheson grew up in Pointe-Claire, and was acquired by the Canadiens last year. He has one son, who will turn two this summer, and he said as a young father, he loves spending time with young children.

Matheson started the day reading to a kindergarten class, and then playing games with the five- and six-year-olds.

The children in grades one to six greeted him later in an assembly in the gym, where Youppi made an appearance. The kids then got to have a question and answer period with the Habs player.

Eleven-year-old Marz Levenson asked the first question, inquiring from Matheson how old he was when he become a professional NHL player. Levenson admitted he was nervous, but was happy he had the courage to stand up in front of his peers and ask a question.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was one of my dreams come true because I really like Mike, he’s been my idol for a long time,” Levenson said.

Matheson spoke to children about the importance of moving and trying hard. He spoke personally about his season with the Montreal Canadiens. He admitted his team struggled this season, especially with injuries, but he said no matter what adversity they faced, he and his teammates never gave up and fought to win right up until their final game against the Boston Bruins last week.

2:05 Montreal Canadiens clean out lockers after disappointing season

He said he hoped the kids understood to keep moving and to stay active, no matter their goals or dreams in life.

“Especially nowadays with technology, it’s given us so much, but at the same time it’s leading to a stagnant population in a lot of ways,” Matheson told journalists before the assembly. “Movement is so important. It creates healthy happy children, and that is the most important thing to focus on.”

Story continues below advertisement

Several children told Global News the visit was a thrill of a lifetime.

“To me, it meant try hard, don’t give up. It doesn’t matter if you win or lose as long as you have fun,” said 12-year-old Rylan Luker.

“I think it inspired a lot of people to now go outside and do activities,” said Henry Burridge.