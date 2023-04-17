Man, 35, wanted after woman assaulted in Toronto, police say

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Saturday at 5 p.m., officers received a report of an assault in the St. Dennis Drive and Deauville Lane area.

Offices said a woman was allegedly assaulted and threatened by a man who is known to her.

According to police, the man fled the area.

Officers are now searching for 35-year-old Jan Dunka from Toronto

Police said he is wanted for assault, two counts of uttering threats and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Story continues below advertisement

Dunka is five-feet-10-inches tall, with a medium build, weighing 177 pounds, police said. He has a receding hairline.

Officers said he is believed to be violent.

“If located, do not approach,” police said in a news release. “Call 9-1-1 immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.