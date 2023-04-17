Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man, 35, wanted after woman assaulted in Toronto, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 17, 2023 1:24 pm
Police are searching for 35-year-old Jan Dunka, wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.
Police are searching for 35-year-old Jan Dunka, wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Saturday at 5 p.m., officers received a report of an assault in the St. Dennis Drive and Deauville Lane area.

Offices said a woman was allegedly assaulted and threatened by a man who is known to her.

Read more: 81-year-old man charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Toronto woman

According to police, the man fled the area.

Officers are now searching for 35-year-old Jan Dunka from Toronto

Police said he is wanted for assault, two counts of uttering threats and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Dunka is five-feet-10-inches tall, with a medium build, weighing 177 pounds, police said. He has a receding hairline.

Officers said he is believed to be violent.

“If located, do not approach,” police said in a news release. “Call 9-1-1 immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceAssaultToronto crimeTPSWoman AssaultedAssault suspectassault toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers