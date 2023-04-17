Man, 35, wanted after woman assaulted in Toronto, police say

Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.
Toronto police said on Saturday at 5 p.m., officers received a report of an assault in the St. Dennis Drive and Deauville Lane area.
Offices said a woman was allegedly assaulted and threatened by a man who is known to her.
According to police, the man fled the area.
Officers are now searching for 35-year-old Jan Dunka from Toronto
Police said he is wanted for assault, two counts of uttering threats and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.
Dunka is five-feet-10-inches tall, with a medium build, weighing 177 pounds, police said. He has a receding hairline.
Officers said he is believed to be violent.
“If located, do not approach,” police said in a news release. “Call 9-1-1 immediately.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
