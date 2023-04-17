Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 people hospitalized after 2 separate house fires in Winnipeg

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted April 17, 2023 1:24 pm
A Winnipeg ambulance. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg ambulance. Elisha Dacey/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people have been hospitalized after two separate fires in Winnipeg on Sunday and Monday, WFPS says.

The first fire happened at 10:31 p.m. on Sunday in a home in the 0-100 block of Wilford Close.

Crews saw smoke coming from the house and they attacked the fire from inside and declared it under control by 10:48 p.m.

WFPS says all occupants had self-evacuated prior to the crew’s arrival but paramedics did take one person to the hospital in stable condition.

Read more: Pair of overnight house fires under investigation in Winnipeg

The second fire happened on Monday at 2:14 a.m. in a boarded multi-unit building in the 200 block of Selkirk Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement

Firefighters fought the blaze from the outside until it was safe to enter and they say they found one person inside the house and paramedics took them to the hospital in critical condition.

Trending Now

The cause of both fires is under investigation and no damage estimates are available.

Click to play video: 'Fire breaks out early Friday at historic Winnipeg hotel'
Fire breaks out early Friday at historic Winnipeg hotel
FiresInjuriesWFPSHouse FiresWinnipeg firesPeople Injuredtwo fires
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers