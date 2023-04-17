2 people hospitalized after 2 separate house fires in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been hospitalized after two separate fires in Winnipeg on Sunday and Monday, WFPS says.

The first fire happened at 10:31 p.m. on Sunday in a home in the 0-100 block of Wilford Close.

Crews saw smoke coming from the house and they attacked the fire from inside and declared it under control by 10:48 p.m.

WFPS says all occupants had self-evacuated prior to the crew’s arrival but paramedics did take one person to the hospital in stable condition.

Read more: Pair of overnight house fires under investigation in Winnipeg

The second fire happened on Monday at 2:14 a.m. in a boarded multi-unit building in the 200 block of Selkirk Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement

Firefighters fought the blaze from the outside until it was safe to enter and they say they found one person inside the house and paramedics took them to the hospital in critical condition.

The cause of both fires is under investigation and no damage estimates are available.