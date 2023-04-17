Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, April 17

See more sharing options

Disposing of old electronics, rising young Saskatoon chef Makenna Rai and Sam Corbett releases his solo album Nutana.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, April 17, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

How to properly dispose of old electronics

For many, spring cleaning can mean clearing out old DVD players, televisions, laptops and other electronics.

But can you dispose of those items in a way that is safe for the planet?

Gayleen Creelman, program director of EPRA Saskatchewan, has tips on disposing of old electronics and explains what happens with the materials recycled from the devices.

4:17 How to properly dispose of old electronics

Rising young chef honing her skills at Stoked Kitchen

Makenna Rai is a rising chef from Saskatoon.

The 21-year-old won the Saskatchewan Youth Chef Culinary Challenge, securing a spot in the 2023 Canadian Culinary Federation’s Young Chef Culinary Challenge.

Chantal Wagner heads to Stoked Kitchen and Bar to find out how Rai is preparing for the upcoming competition under the tutelage of chef Anthony McCarthy.

3:50 Rising young chef honing her skills at Stoked Kitchen

Sam Corbett on the inspiration behind Nutana

It’s the debut album from Sam Corbett, one of the founding members of the Juno award-winning and platinum-selling Sheepdogs.

Nutana was released earlier this month.

Corbett discusses the inspiration behind the album and his personal battle with testicular cancer.

4:18 Sam Corbett on the inspiration behind ‘Nutana’

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, April 17

Calm before the storm — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, April 17, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

