Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, April 17

By David Giles Global News
Posted April 17, 2023 11:29 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, April 17'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, April 17
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, April 17.
Disposing of old electronics, rising young Saskatoon chef Makenna Rai and Sam Corbett releases his solo album Nutana.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, April 17, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

How to properly dispose of old electronics

For many, spring cleaning can mean clearing out old DVD players, televisions, laptops and other electronics.

But can you dispose of those items in a way that is safe for the planet?

Gayleen Creelman, program director of EPRA Saskatchewan, has tips on disposing of old electronics and explains what happens with the materials recycled from the devices.

Click to play video: 'How to properly dispose of old electronics'
How to properly dispose of old electronics

Rising young chef honing her skills at Stoked Kitchen

Makenna Rai is a rising chef from Saskatoon.

Story continues below advertisement

The 21-year-old won the Saskatchewan Youth Chef Culinary Challenge, securing a spot in the 2023 Canadian Culinary Federation’s Young Chef Culinary Challenge.

Chantal Wagner heads to Stoked Kitchen and Bar to find out how Rai is preparing for the upcoming competition under the tutelage of chef Anthony McCarthy.

Click to play video: 'Rising young chef honing her skills at Stoked Kitchen'
Rising young chef honing her skills at Stoked Kitchen

Sam Corbett on the inspiration behind Nutana

It’s the debut album from Sam Corbett, one of the founding members of the Juno award-winning and platinum-selling Sheepdogs.

Nutana was released earlier this month.

Corbett discusses the inspiration behind the album and his personal battle with testicular cancer.

Click to play video: 'Sam Corbett on the inspiration behind ‘Nutana’'
Sam Corbett on the inspiration behind ‘Nutana’

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, April 17

Calm before the storm — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, April 17, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, April 17'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, April 17
