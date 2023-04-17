Motorcyclist seriously injured following County Road 503 crash: Haliburton Highlands OPP

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a crash in Highlands East, Ont., on Sunday morning.
According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, around 11:15 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle along County Road 503 near Glamorgan Road just west of the hamlet of Gooderham.
OPP say the motorcyclist was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
County Road 503 was closed to one lane in the area as OPP investigated.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
OPP are appealing to any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.
