Motorcyclist seriously injured following County Road 503 crash: Haliburton Highlands OPP

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a crash in Highlands East, Ont., on Sunday morning.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, around 11:15 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle along County Road 503 near Glamorgan Road just west of the hamlet of Gooderham.

OPP say the motorcyclist was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

County Road 503 was closed to one lane in the area as OPP investigated.

The #HHOPP are investigating a serious single motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle. Expect delays on County Rd 503 around Glamorgan Rd in Highlands East. Traffic is reduced to one lane for investigation.^rs pic.twitter.com/XfqJ504VCd — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) April 16, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

OPP are appealing to any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.