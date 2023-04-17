Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Motorcyclist seriously injured following County Road 503 crash: Haliburton Highlands OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 17, 2023 12:21 pm
A motorcyclist was seriously injured following a crash on County Road 503 in Highlands East, Ont., on April 16, 2023. View image in full screen
A motorcyclist was seriously injured following a crash on County Road 503 in Highlands East, Ont., on April 16, 2023. OPP Central Region/Twitter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a crash in Highlands East, Ont., on Sunday morning.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, around 11:15 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle along County Road 503 near Glamorgan Road just west of the hamlet of Gooderham.

Read more: Woman dies in County Road 507 crash in Trent Lakes, Peterborough County OPP say

OPP say the motorcyclist was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

County Road 503 was closed to one lane in the area as OPP investigated.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Trending Now

OPP are appealing to any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

Click to play video: 'Jay Leno tells reporters he’s fine and back to work after motorcycle accident'
Jay Leno tells reporters he’s fine and back to work after motorcycle accident
OPPMotorcycle CrashMotorcyclistHaliburton Highlands OPPHighlands EastCounty Road 503County Road 503 crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers