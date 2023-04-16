Menu

Canada

Universite de Moncton to review name change to remove ties to British officer

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 16, 2023 2:14 pm
University president and vice-chancellor Denis Prud'homme says the review will be done with respect for the university's institutional values. View image in full screen
University president and vice-chancellor Denis Prud'homme says the review will be done with respect for the university's institutional values. Suzanne Lapointe / Global News
Canada’s largest French-language university outside of Quebec has launched a process to review the school’s connection to a British military figure involved in the deportation of Acadians.

The Universite de Moncton’s board of governors says it will appoint two officials to consider a community request for a name change.

It says the review will examine the political, social, reputational, legal and economic aspects of changing the school’s name.

University president and vice-chancellor Denis Prud’homme says the review will be done in a transparent manner with respect for the university’s institutional values.

Read more: N.B. Mi’gmaq community supports movement to change Université de Moncton’s name

More than 1,000 people signed a petition earlier this year to remove the schools ties to Robert Monckton, a British officer who played an active role in the imprisonment and expulsion of Acadians.

The university was founded in 1963 and took the name of the city of Moncton, the location of one of its three campuses and the largest city in the province.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

