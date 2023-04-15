Career aspirations take new heights with the help of Kelowna Flying Club

If you’ve always had your head in the clouds, now is your chance to reach new heights.

The Kelowna Flying Club has taken over the KF Centre for Excellence for a one-day event on Saturday to help hundreds of aspiring pilots or anyone who has ever been curious about the career can learn more about how they can be approved for take off.

“Acquiring your pilot’s licence changes you, I can’t define it beyond that, it’s an activity that you do where you are solely in control of your fate,” said Kelowna Flying Club board member, David Lindsey.

Under one roof, there are information seminars and booths, as well a set up where kids can fuel their imagination by taking a seat in the cockpit of a flying simulator, where kids can see what it would be like to fly around Kelowna at the Air Cadets booth.

Air Cadet graduate and now instructor, David Rojas is one of the many speakers at the events in hopes of inspiring more people to sign up.

“I joined the Air Cadets because my grandpa was a pilot in the airforce, and all my life I grew up seeing airplanes and really wanted to get in the air,” said Rojas.

“I joined Air Cadets got my licence, went through the process and I love every second of it that’s why I’m here now as an instructor and pilot, to help youth get their licence and do the same thing I did.”

At the Okanagan College booth for the Commercial Aviation Diploma Program, application booklets and information about the program are being handed out.

“There’s no better time to become a pilot, the job opportunities are fantastic,” said Scott Campbell, Southern Interior Flight Centre.

Next up for the Kelowna Flying Club, members will partner with the Canadian Owners and Pilots Association’s Discover Aviation program this fall. For a day when kids can discover the thrill of aviation by getting a ride in a small plane.