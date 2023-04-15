Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police search for man after 2 sexual assaults reported in same area of Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 15, 2023 10:57 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Police are seeking a suspect after two reported sexual assaults in the area of Dupont and Dundas streets this week. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Police are seeking a suspect after two reported sexual assaults in the area of Dupont and Dundas streets this week. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are searching for a man aged between 25 and 30 years after two sexual assaults were reported in the same area of Toronto.

Two incidents were reported around Dupont and Dundas streets this week. The first reportedly took place around 8:30 p.m. on April 12, while the second was around midday on April 14.

In the first incident, Toronto police said a victim was walking on the sidewalk when they were approached. They were sexually assaulted before the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Read more: Man waited for group of young people outside Toronto restaurant, took his clothes off, police say

Then, on April 14, police responded to another incident in the same area.

A woman reported that she was walking her dog when she was approached and sexually assaulted, police said. The suspect again fled the area on foot.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they were looking for a man standing around five-foot-10 and weighing 170 pounds. He reportedly had a medium build with black or brown hair. He was last seen wearing a burgundy hooded sweater and grey sweatpants.

Trending Now

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.

Click to play video: 'Convicted sex offender faces 96 new charges linked to child luring, sexual assault'
Convicted sex offender faces 96 new charges linked to child luring, sexual assault
CrimeToronto PoliceSexual AssaultTPSDundas StreetToronto Sexual AssaultDupont Street
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers