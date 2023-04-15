Police search for man after 2 sexual assaults reported in same area of Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a man aged between 25 and 30 years after two sexual assaults were reported in the same area of Toronto.

Two incidents were reported around Dupont and Dundas streets this week. The first reportedly took place around 8:30 p.m. on April 12, while the second was around midday on April 14.

In the first incident, Toronto police said a victim was walking on the sidewalk when they were approached. They were sexually assaulted before the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Then, on April 14, police responded to another incident in the same area.

A woman reported that she was walking her dog when she was approached and sexually assaulted, police said. The suspect again fled the area on foot.

Police said they were looking for a man standing around five-foot-10 and weighing 170 pounds. He reportedly had a medium build with black or brown hair. He was last seen wearing a burgundy hooded sweater and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.