Canada

Montreal crash involving cars, pedestrians sends 4 people to hospital

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 7:13 pm
Montreal police patrol car at a crime scene in Montreal, Que., Sunday, February 14, 2021. View image in full screen
Montreal police patrol car at a crime scene in Montreal, Que., Sunday, February 14, 2021. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press
A crash Friday afternoon in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges area sent four people to hospital.

Montreal police spokesperson Julien Lévesque said it happened at around 3:25 p.m. at the intersection of Décarie Boulevard and Jean-Talon Street.

Police received a 911 call reporting a crash involving two vehicles and two pedestrians.

Lévesque said the pedestrians, a 28-year-old woman and a 59-year-old woman, were both rushed to hospital after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

The drivers of both vehicles involved in the collision were also taken to hospital.

Police identified them as an 84-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman.

Health officials confirmed to police that none of the victims had life-threatening injuries.

What led to the crash, and how the pedestrians were struck, has yet to be determined.

A large safety perimeter has been established as collision experts examine the scene.

