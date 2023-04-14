Montreal crash involving cars, pedestrians sends 4 people to hospital

A crash Friday afternoon in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges area sent four people to hospital.
Montreal police spokesperson Julien Lévesque said it happened at around 3:25 p.m. at the intersection of Décarie Boulevard and Jean-Talon Street.
Police received a 911 call reporting a crash involving two vehicles and two pedestrians.
Lévesque said the pedestrians, a 28-year-old woman and a 59-year-old woman, were both rushed to hospital after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.
The drivers of both vehicles involved in the collision were also taken to hospital.
Police identified them as an 84-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman.
Health officials confirmed to police that none of the victims had life-threatening injuries.
What led to the crash, and how the pedestrians were struck, has yet to be determined.
A large safety perimeter has been established as collision experts examine the scene.
