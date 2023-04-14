Spring temperatures bring flooding to Moose Jaw

Send this page to someone via email

It has been a busy few days for Moose Jaw residents cleaning up water after many areas of the city saw flooding due to a quick spring melt.

“We had a lake, it was like a waterfall,” said Moose Jaw resident Gwendolyn Boivin. “When it started to melt it was just like a waterfall.”

Over the last week, many low points in the city have had water over the roads, and even flooded a number of parks and baseball fields.

Boivin said the water has been a constant struggle every spring.

“This has happened two or three times,” said Boivin. “Spring is going come one of these times. I’m hoping this is it!”

Those at the City of Moose Jaw say there was more water this week than at any point last year. Largely due to the late melting of snow in the area.

“The snow doesn’t normally stick around this late in the season, so we definitely weren’t expecting it and it all came down at once,” said Jayden Watterson, City of Moose Jaw Streets and Roads.

Not only do they want to clear the roads, but also prevent a large breeding ground for Saskatchewan’s favorite summer bug.

“The bugs will definitely be a big factor. All this standing water, bugs and mosquitoes will be out, so we go to get ‘er moving so we don’t have to deal with that,” said Watterson.

In a statement to Global News, the city says there was no damage done to any homes during the flood.

The water security agency also provided an update on the Moose Jaw River, saying peak flows are expected this weekend. There should however, be no issues with the channel unless ice jamming occurs.

While the water may be a pain for a few days, it is a sure sign spring has arrived.