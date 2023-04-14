SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Jays third baseman Chapman returns to lineup

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 14, 2023 5:37 pm
TORONTO – Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman returned to the lineup Friday night after sitting out a game due to a viral illness.

He was a late scratch for Thursday’s series finale against the Detroit Tigers, but was set to bat fifth in the opener of a three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Chapman is the reigning American League player of the week.

He has a .489 batting average over 12 games this season with three homers and 15 RBIs.

The Rays entered the weekend series at Rogers Centre on a season-opening 13-game win streak.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2023.

