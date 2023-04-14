Menu



Crime

SIU investigates officers after man wielding knife hit by anti-riot weapons in Brantford

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 5:13 pm
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the actions of Brantford police officers following an incident late afternoon on April 13, 2023. View image in full screen
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the actions of Brantford police officers following an incident late afternoon on April 13, 2023. Don Mitchell / Global News
Ontario’s police watchdog has launched an investigation into the firing of anti-riot weapons and a taser-like weapon by police during a domestic dispute in Brantford, Ont., Thursday afternoon.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the incident involved three Brantford police officers engaging a man with a knife just before 5:30 p.m on Sheridan Street.

Initially, two officers with anti-riot guns fired at the 34-year-old before a third officer discharged a energy weapon at the same man.

Read more: Markham man facing multiple charges in Halton sex trafficking investigation: police

He would be transported to hospital for an assessment but was deemed not to have suffered any serious injuries, according to the SIU.

Possible charges for the man wielding the knife have not been revealed by police due to the SIU investigation.

SIUSpecial Investigations UnitBrantfordTaserBrantford PoliceBrantford newsarwenSheridan Streetanti-riot weaponsenergy weapon
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

