SIU investigates officers after man wielding knife hit by anti-riot weapons in Brantford

Ontario’s police watchdog has launched an investigation into the firing of anti-riot weapons and a taser-like weapon by police during a domestic dispute in Brantford, Ont., Thursday afternoon.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the incident involved three Brantford police officers engaging a man with a knife just before 5:30 p.m on Sheridan Street.

Initially, two officers with anti-riot guns fired at the 34-year-old before a third officer discharged a energy weapon at the same man.

He would be transported to hospital for an assessment but was deemed not to have suffered any serious injuries, according to the SIU.

Possible charges for the man wielding the knife have not been revealed by police due to the SIU investigation.