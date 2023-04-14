Manitoba communities prepare for worst amid flood watch

Send this page to someone via email

With eastern parts of the province under a flood watch, one Manitoba community is preparing for the worst.

Peguis First Nation’s flood centre said it was monitoring signs of flooding in the area. As of April 14, it had crews out keeping watch, while sandbags were placed around homes.

This comes after a flood watch issued by Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre on April 13. It noted concerns over rising water levels at the Fisher River, situated near the Peguis and Fisher River First Nations.

Municipalities along the Red River are also paying close attention to flood risks.

The rural municipality of St. Clements reported pools of water in open areas and fields north of the community. It addressed drainage issues, with most now having been managed. Sand and empty bags are available at the municipal office for anyone in need. Residents are asked to call the office if they experience overland flooding.

The municipality of Hanover, however, said it remained high and dry. Reeve Jim Funk said there was no risk of flooding and any issues of ice jamming along the Red River were cleared up.

Joy Sul, mayor of the municipality of St. Andrews, said conditions are favourable and that overland flooding is unlikely.

“The way the weather has been, the ice in the Red (River) is deteriorating nicely. We’re hoping because the flow isn’t so strong as other years, this is going to alleviate any ice jamming,” said Sul. “The conditions have looked very favourable to not have overland flooding.”

Last year, the community was caught by surprise by large amounts of rain. Sul said she hopes they don’t have to go through that again this year.

The municipality will continue to monitor the flood watch over the weekend.