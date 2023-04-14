Menu

Politics

City of Vancouver says safety up, overdoses and attacks down, after tent camp removal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 14, 2023 3:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver homelessness challenges'
Vancouver homelessness challenges
While a major decampment of the Hasting Street tent city began last week, the city says efforts to clean up the area have been underway for months. As Kristen Robinson reports, housing is key, but supports are also needed to fully address the problem.
The City of Vancouver says its fire department reports a “marked improvement” in safety and sidewalk accessibility along a Downtown Eastside street where a large tent encampment was recently removed.

The city has issued a statement updating its actions related to the dismantling of the Hastings Street encampment on April 5 and 6, and continued sweeps of the area in the following days to ensure campers did not return.

It says Vancouver Fire and Rescue received 27 fewer overdose-related calls during the week of the sweep than during the final week of March, and 82 fewer than it received between March 20-26.

Read more: ‘More supports are needed’: How to help those not accepting shelter after Hastings decampment

The update also says police have recorded no stabbings or serious assaults in the encampment area since April 5, and there are indications that street-level assaults are declining.

Planning about the camp removal was described in the statement as “discreet” because the city says it had to reduce safety risks to the public and staff, and it says the health authority was “provided information and time to plan for service continuity.”

Of those living in the 94 “entrenched structures” removed from the camp since April 5, Vancouver officials say 18 residents have accepted shelter offers.

Click to play video: 'Mayor Ken Sim on decampment of Hastings Street'
Mayor Ken Sim on decampment of Hastings Street
© 2023 The Canadian Press

