Halifax fire crew ‘goes on offensive’ to knock down blaze in Sackville, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

A fire in Lower Sackville, N.S. significantly damaged a home on Friday afternoon.

The call came in at around 12:30 p.m. on Seawood Avenue.

Capt. Dale Crowell with Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency said eight firefighting units responded to the blaze.

“It came in a defensive fire when we first got here. They put some lines on the exterior, knocked the fire down,” he said.

Then we went offensive. We put crews in and knocked the rest of the fire down.”

View image in full screen Reynold Gregor/Global News

Crowell added there were no known injuries, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.