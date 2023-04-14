Menu

Fire

Halifax fire crew ‘goes on offensive’ to knock down blaze in Sackville, N.S.

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 2:02 pm
Global News Morning April 14, 2023
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers on Global Halifax.
A fire in Lower Sackville, N.S. significantly damaged a home on Friday afternoon.

The call came in at around 12:30 p.m. on Seawood Avenue.

Capt. Dale Crowell with Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency said eight firefighting units responded to the blaze.

“It came in a defensive fire when we first got here. They put some lines on the exterior, knocked the fire down,” he said.

Then we went offensive. We put crews in and knocked the rest of the fire down.”

Halifax fire crew ‘goes on offensive’ to knock down blaze in Sackville, N.S. - image View image in full screen
Reynold Gregor/Global News

Crowell added there were no known injuries, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

