Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 similar gun incidents in 1 hour in Kitchener remain under investigation: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 12:18 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo regional police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo regional police are investigating a gun incident on the streets of Kitchener on Wednesday night that shares similarities to another.

According to a release from police, a man was driving near Homer Watson Boulevard and Highway 401 at around 3:45 a.m. when a dark-coloured car pulled up.

Read more: Man flashes gun at victims while recording incident in Kitchener, police say

The driver of the second vehicle pulled up alongside him, flashed a gun and sped off.

The suspect was described as being in their 20s.

A somewhat similar scene was reported in the Stanley Park area of Kitchener about 40 minutes later.

Police say two people were driving near Franklin and Ottawa streets when they noticed they were being followed by a dark-coloured car.

Story continues below advertisement

The two vehicles came to a stop before the victims noticed that the driver of the suspect vehicle was recording them.

Police say the suspect pulled out a gun and flashed it at the pair before they took off.

Trending Now

Read more: Further sexual assault charges laid against teacher at Kitchener school

In this case, the suspect was described as around 20 years of age with a thin build. He was said to be wearing a dark hoodie and a face mask and the suspect vehicle was a dark-coloured, four-door car.

A police spokesperson told Global News the two incidents remain under investigation.

“Investigators are looking into any potential connections between the incident,” Const. Brad Hokcey told Global News in an email.

“The subject and vehicle descriptions are similar but neither the vehicle or driver involved in either incident have been identified at this time. We continue to ask anyone with information to contact police.”

More on Crime
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceCambridge newsWaterloo crimeWaterlooStanley Parkottawa street kitchenerKitchener gunsHomer Watson BoulevardKitchener weaponsFranklin Street KitchenerKitchener cirme
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers