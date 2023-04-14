2 similar gun incidents in 1 hour in Kitchener remain under investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police are investigating a gun incident on the streets of Kitchener on Wednesday night that shares similarities to another.

According to a release from police, a man was driving near Homer Watson Boulevard and Highway 401 at around 3:45 a.m. when a dark-coloured car pulled up.

The driver of the second vehicle pulled up alongside him, flashed a gun and sped off.

The suspect was described as being in their 20s.

A somewhat similar scene was reported in the Stanley Park area of Kitchener about 40 minutes later.

Police say two people were driving near Franklin and Ottawa streets when they noticed they were being followed by a dark-coloured car.

The two vehicles came to a stop before the victims noticed that the driver of the suspect vehicle was recording them.

Police say the suspect pulled out a gun and flashed it at the pair before they took off.

In this case, the suspect was described as around 20 years of age with a thin build. He was said to be wearing a dark hoodie and a face mask and the suspect vehicle was a dark-coloured, four-door car.

A police spokesperson told Global News the two incidents remain under investigation.

“Investigators are looking into any potential connections between the incident,” Const. Brad Hokcey told Global News in an email.

“The subject and vehicle descriptions are similar but neither the vehicle or driver involved in either incident have been identified at this time. We continue to ask anyone with information to contact police.”