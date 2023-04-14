Menu

Fire

Man found dead in Winnipeg garage fire, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 11:26 am
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. Elisha Dacey/Global News
A man was found dead after a garage fire on Mountain Avenue Friday morning, Winnipeg police say.

Fire crews were called to a home around 5:30 a.m. and found the man’s body in the garage.

Read more: Man killed in Bloodvein First Nation house fire, Manitoba RCMP say

The major crimes unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Man dead after Kildare apartment fire

 

