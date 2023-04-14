Man found dead in Winnipeg garage fire, police say

A man was found dead after a garage fire on Mountain Avenue Friday morning, Winnipeg police say.
Fire crews were called to a home around 5:30 a.m. and found the man’s body in the garage.
The major crimes unit continues to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
