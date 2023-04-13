Overland flood watches issued in Manitoba as melt continues, rain moves in

Send this page to someone via email

With the snow continuing to melt and rain moving in, flood watches have been issued for some parts of Manitoba.

Eastern Manitoba, including Winnipeg and areas east of Highway 75, will be under an overland flood watch as of Friday and it will last until noon on Saturday.

Twenty millimetres of rain or snow is expected on Friday and the precipiation will fall on extremely saturated and partially frozen ground.

A flood watch has also been issued for the Fisher River near Peguis and Fisher River First Nation and water levels could exceed bankfull capacity overnight tonight into Saturday.

Manitoba’s flood forecast is still consistent with the outlook issued last month, which projects a major flood risk for the Red River.