Overland flood watches issued in Manitoba as melt continues, rain moves in

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 11:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Overland flood watches in place'
Overland flood watches in place
Several flood watches in Manitoba are in place with the melt continuing and rain expected on Friday.
With the snow continuing to melt and rain moving in, flood watches have been issued for some parts of Manitoba.

Eastern Manitoba, including Winnipeg and areas east of Highway 75, will be under an overland flood watch as of Friday and it will last until noon on Saturday.

Twenty millimetres of rain or snow is expected on Friday and the precipiation will fall on extremely saturated and partially frozen ground.

Read more: Manitoba watches closely as North Dakota braces for big Red River flood

A flood watch has also been issued for the Fisher River near Peguis and Fisher River First Nation and water levels could exceed bankfull capacity overnight tonight into Saturday.

Manitoba’s flood forecast is still consistent with the outlook issued last month, which projects a major flood risk for the Red River.

