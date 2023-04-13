Vision Loss Rehabilitation centre opens in Kelowna, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

People who are blind or have experienced significant vision loss will soon be to access rehabilitation services in their own community.

Vision Loss Rehabilitation Canada is celebrating the grand opening of their Kelowna, B.C. office, giving the organization a central based home where it can serve more people.

“It has been a labour of love coming out of the pandemic to bring really important services to this community. We still provide community-based services to travel across the region as well,” said Jennifer Urosevic, president and CEO of Vision Loss Rehabilitation Canada.

The organization is not-for-profit and is funded by the provincial government, allowing it to provide care to anyone who needs it.

“We’re free so that’s why we want to service whoever needs us. You can come and we can see what we can do for you and work together towards a goal,” said health care operations manager Michelle Bobyn.

“We’re really seeing an increase in our client’s ability to live independently and live comfortably within the community again.”

The Kelowna office employs five people, all specialists within their own fields, including assistive technology and independent living skills.

“Our services range really based on a client’s need coming to us whether somebody is having challenges getting around street crossings our orientation mobility specialist will help teach somebody navigation skills,” said Urosevic.

The centre also offers a low-vision program that utilizes machines that magnify objects up to 30 times.

The facility’s doors are open to anyone who deals with visual impairments and reminds them to seek the care they need to enjoy their lives.

“Vision loss is not life-ending but it is life-changing; it is something that people fear but it doesn’t have to be scary. We’re there every step of the way, our client navigators help clients through their journey,” said Urosevic.

As well as providing services in their office, specialists also make the trip to clients’ homes.