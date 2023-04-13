Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vision Loss Rehabilitation centre opens in Kelowna, B.C.

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 11:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Vision loss rehabilitation centre opens in Kelowna'
Vision loss rehabilitation centre opens in Kelowna
WATCH: People who are blind or have experienced significant vision loss will soon be to access rehabilitation services in their own community. Jasmine King has more on a centre that has opened its door offering eye care free of charge.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

People who are blind or have experienced significant vision loss will soon be to access rehabilitation services in their own community.

Vision Loss Rehabilitation Canada is celebrating the grand opening of their Kelowna, B.C. office, giving the organization a central based home where it can serve more people.

“It has been a labour of love coming out of the pandemic to bring really important services to this community. We still provide community-based services to travel across the region as well,” said Jennifer Urosevic, president and CEO of Vision Loss Rehabilitation Canada.

Click to play video: 'Visually impaired skier training for Canada Winter Games'
Visually impaired skier training for Canada Winter Games

The organization is not-for-profit and is funded by the provincial government, allowing it to provide care to anyone who needs it.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re free so that’s why we want to service whoever needs us. You can come and we can see what we can do for you and work together towards a goal,” said health care operations manager Michelle Bobyn.

“We’re really seeing an increase in our client’s ability to live independently and live comfortably within the community again.”

Click to play video: 'Edmonton blind hockey youth program gaining popularity'
Edmonton blind hockey youth program gaining popularity

The Kelowna office employs five people, all specialists within their own fields, including assistive technology and independent living skills.

Trending Now

“Our services range really based on a client’s need coming to us whether somebody is having challenges getting around street crossings our orientation mobility specialist will help teach somebody navigation skills,” said Urosevic.

The centre also offers a low-vision program that utilizes machines that magnify objects up to 30 times.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Canadian woman who has accomplished 6 summits of world’s highest peaks aiming for 8 more

The facility’s doors are open to anyone who deals with visual impairments and reminds them to seek the care they need to enjoy their lives.

“Vision loss is not life-ending but it is life-changing; it is something that people fear but it doesn’t have to be scary. We’re there every step of the way, our client navigators help clients through their journey,” said Urosevic.

As well as providing services in their office, specialists also make the trip to clients’ homes.

More on Canada
KelownaBlindVisually ImpairedVisionVision Lossvision loss rehabVision Loss rehabilitationVision Loss rehabilitation canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers