Calgary’s Fairmont Palliser reveals grand renovations

The Fairmont Palliser Hotel has lifted the curtain on its grand renovations.

The $3.1 million renovation was used to refurbish and refresh the meeting rooms. The carpet, hardwood floors, paint, plasters on the wall, gold leaf and the drapery are among the details the hotel had to rebuild.

“Marrying both the traditional and contemporary is very important,” said general manager Ken Flores. “Listening to our customers, patrons, and clients have been guiding us in regard to where we needed to take the property.

“And in the end, this is kind of their vision as much as it is our vision. It’s traditional in the sense of its architecture, but contemporary and elegance, a sense of grandeur that’s very current and today.”

The hotel added heating and cooling systems, air purification to bring in fresh, clean air, and electrical — all upgraded and improved for the meeting space. The Crystall Ballroom and the Hawthorne Restaurant and Bar are among the areas renovated in the hotel first opened 109 years ago.

“It’s very exciting. It’s been a long time coming for us,” said executive chef Gregor Dunki. “Famous family and pilots are here in the city, and we have some of the best function spaces already.

“And now over the last three months, we were fortunate enough to get new refurbished function spaces that are up to date and still showcasing the history, the grand chandelier and everything that our guests are looking for.”

A historical landmark

The luxury hotel has been a historical landmark at the heart of downtown since June 1914. In 1929, the hotel added two more floors to welcome more guests in the city.

Flores added that Palliser existed before the automobile, when railway was the only way to travel in and out of the province.

“It was essential for travellers, but for Calgarians it really was a rallying place where they could come as a community,” he said

Gatherings packed for the hotel

Group reservations, such as functions and weddings, will be expected to bring vibrancy into the hotel. As Hawthorne Restaurant opens, the culinary team are doing their best to prepare for these events.

“With this refurbishment, we are also releasing a brand new menu for our weddings and all our events here in the hotel,” Dunki said. “A big focus, of course, is showcasing local.”

However, the soaring cost may interfere with the quality of the service and the food offered by the hotel.

Dunki said his team is taking this issue to consideration and have adjusted their events menu while maintaining the luxury to continue its legacy.