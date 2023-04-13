Chapman a late scratch due to viral illness

See more sharing options

Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman was scratched from the starting lineup for Thursday’s game against the Detroit Tigers due to a viral illness.

The Blue Jays announced the news about a half-hour before the start of the three-game series finale at Rogers Centre.

Chapman has a .489 batting average over 12 games this season. He has three homers and 15 RBIs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2023.