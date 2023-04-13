SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Chapman a late scratch due to viral illness

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 13, 2023 6:48 pm
Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman was scratched from the starting lineup for Thursday’s game against the Detroit Tigers due to a viral illness.

Santiago Espinal replaced him at third base and batted eighth in the lineup.

The Blue Jays announced the news about a half-hour before the start of the three-game series finale at Rogers Centre.

Chapman has a .489 batting average over 12 games this season. He has three homers and 15 RBIs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

