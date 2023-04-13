Menu

Crime

Man charged in connection with fatal train, vehicle collision in New Tecumseth: OPP

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 6:19 pm
An OPP patch. View image in full screen
An OPP patch. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal collision in New Tecumseth, Ont., police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said on Oct. 14, 2021, just after 11 p.m., officers received a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a train on Nolan Road.

Police said the vehicle had five occupants at the time of the collision.

According to police, one occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The remaining occupants were transported to hospital, where one succumbed to their injuries,” police said in a news release.

On Thursday, officers said the driver of the vehicle — 29-year-old Jarmanjeet Singh — was arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

He has been charged with two counts each of criminal negligence causing death, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, obstructing justice and one count of failing to give way to railway equipment at a road crossing.

Police said Singh has been held pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Driver walks away with minor injuries after train collision near Colborne'
Driver walks away with minor injuries after train collision near Colborne
