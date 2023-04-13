Man charged in connection with fatal train, vehicle collision in New Tecumseth: OPP

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal collision in New Tecumseth, Ont., police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said on Oct. 14, 2021, just after 11 p.m., officers received a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a train on Nolan Road.

Police said the vehicle had five occupants at the time of the collision.

According to police, one occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The remaining occupants were transported to hospital, where one succumbed to their injuries,” police said in a news release.

On Thursday, officers said the driver of the vehicle — 29-year-old Jarmanjeet Singh — was arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

He has been charged with two counts each of criminal negligence causing death, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, obstructing justice and one count of failing to give way to railway equipment at a road crossing.

Police said Singh has been held pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.