Man found dead at rural Vancouver Island property a homicide victim, RCMP say

RCMP on Vancouver Island are investigating what’s being described as a “targeted homicide” near Parksville.

Oceanside RCMP were called to reports of a deceased man at a rural property in the Errington area just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Mounties said in a media release.

Investigators said the death was suspicious, with criminality believed to be factor.

Mounties said they had also found a deceased suspect in the case, though have not said where or when they were found or what led them to the body.

Police said they believe the killing was an isolated incident, with no further risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit at 250-380-6211.