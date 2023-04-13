Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man found dead at rural Vancouver Island property a homicide victim, RCMP say

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 4:08 pm
Police on Vancouver Island are investigating after a man was found dead at a rural property on Monday. View image in full screen
Police on Vancouver Island are investigating after a man was found dead at a rural property on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP on Vancouver Island are investigating what’s being described as a “targeted homicide” near Parksville.

Oceanside RCMP were called to reports of a deceased man at a rural property in the Errington area just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Mounties said in a media release.

Read more: Murder charge laid in pair of homicides in Saanich homicide, police say

Investigators said the death was suspicious, with criminality believed to be factor.

Mounties said they had also found a deceased suspect in the case, though have not said where or when they were found or what led them to the body.

Read more: One man dead after Friday night shooting on Vancouver Island

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they believe the killing was an isolated incident, with no further risk to the public.

Trending Now

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit at 250-380-6211.

Click to play video: 'Guilty verdict in Vancouver Island prison escape murder trial'
Guilty verdict in Vancouver Island prison escape murder trial
HomicideVancouver IslandSuspicious DeathVancouver Island crimevancouver island homicideerrington homicideerrington suspicious deathvancouver island killingvancouver island suspicious death
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers