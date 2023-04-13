Menu

Politics

Manitoba announces new seniors’ housing funding

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 2:48 pm
Manitoba Seniors and Long-term Care Minister Scott Johnston. View image in full screen
Manitoba Seniors and Long-term Care Minister Scott Johnston. Randall Paull/Global News
New provincial funding is aimed at keeping Manitoba seniors in their homes and communities as they age.

Long-Term Care Minister Scott Johnston and Families Minister Rochelle Squires announced the $3-million initiative Thursday, and said half of the funds will be split into two housing programs — and go toward improving important services like meals, laundry and housekeeping.

The other half will go toward a seniors’ home modification grant.

Applicable modifications could include adaptations that increase the accessibility of daily activities such as ramps, like ramps and curbless showers, the province said.

Read more: Manitoba government highlights funding for seniors programs

“We’ve heard from seniors, and we know that they want to remain in their home and communities for as long as possible,” said Johnston.

Story continues below advertisement

“By funding a new home modification grant program and increasing funding for supportive housing, our government is ensuring that we are fostering safe, inclusive and accessible communities where seniors can age comfortably while also improving access to community-based health care.”

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

