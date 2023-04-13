Menu

Magnitude 6 quake off B.C. coast causes no alarm

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 13, 2023 2:45 pm
Many buildings in BC are made with reinforced concrete, similar to the collapsed buildings in Turkey and Syria from the recent earthquake. A UBC professor explains what we could learn and what is overdue government action. Jasmine Bala reports – Feb 7, 2023
An earthquake measuring 6 has shaken the seabed a few hundred kilometres off Vancouver Island.

The National Tsunami Warning Center in Alaska says a dangerous wave is not expected from the quake.

The U.S. Geological Survey website shows the quake was only lightly felt in areas ranging from Port Hardy, just over 200 kilometres from the epicentre, to Kitimat, more than 500 kilometres away.

Earthquakes Canada estimated the quake that happened at about 8 a.m. local time was magnitude 5.8, while the tsunami warning centre said it reached 6.2.

The earthquake was centred along the eastern edge of the Juan de Fuca plate off Vancouver Island.

Quakes are common off British Columbia’s coast, although not usually of this size, as movement from several different plates and subduction zones set off thousands of temblors every year.

The U.S. Geological Survey says this quake was also felt along the American northwest coast from Washington state to as far south as Corona, Calif., almost 2,000 kilometres away.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

