Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg cops arrest 2 suspects in Tuesday shooting

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 2:13 pm
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police have made a pair of arrests in a Furby Street shooting that took place Tuesday evening.

A 22-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man are facing a number of weapons charges in connection with the Aprill 11 incident, which left the victim, 38, in critical condition.

Read more: 4 injured in early morning Spence Street shooting, Winnipeg police say

Police said the situation escalated from a verbal dispute into something more violent when a woman shot the victim in the lower body, and a male suspect attacked him with an edged weapon.

The injured man then fled the scene and was found by police and taken to hospital.

The two suspects remain in custody.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Boy, 13 and 2 adults arrested after several assaults involving bear spray: WPS'
Boy, 13 and 2 adults arrested after several assaults involving bear spray: WPS

 

More on Crime
ShootingWinnipeg policeWinnipeg Police ServiceArrestcrime in winnipegShooting suspectsuspects arrested
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers