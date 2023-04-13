Winnipeg cops arrest 2 suspects in Tuesday shooting

See more sharing options

Winnipeg police have made a pair of arrests in a Furby Street shooting that took place Tuesday evening.

A 22-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man are facing a number of weapons charges in connection with the Aprill 11 incident, which left the victim, 38, in critical condition.

Police said the situation escalated from a verbal dispute into something more violent when a woman shot the victim in the lower body, and a male suspect attacked him with an edged weapon.

The injured man then fled the scene and was found by police and taken to hospital.

The two suspects remain in custody.

