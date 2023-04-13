‘It isn’t just a shirt’: $1M raised for Terry Fox Foundation through Ryan Reynolds-designed shirts

Send this page to someone via email

Shirts designed with Vancouver’s Ryan Reynolds have raised more than $1 million for cancer research and the Terry Fox Foundation.

The annual shirt campaign, dubbed Dear Terry, has been promoted with the help of Reynolds, who said Terry Fox was a role model of his as early as the second grade.

This shirt I helped design for @TerryFoxCanada isn’t just a shirt. It’s helping countless cancer patients and raising an incredible amount of money. I’ve been inspired by the courage of Terry Fox since 2nd grade. He was the ultimate 🇨🇦 superhero. Get yours below ⬇️ https://t.co/CEWzFUNbeY — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 12, 2023

“The shirt I helped design for Terry Fox Foundation isn’t just a shirt,” Reynolds said on Twitter.

“It’s helping countless cancer patients and raising incredible amounts of money. I’ve been inspired by the courage of Terry Fox since the second Grade. He was the ultimate Canadian superhero.”

The money was raised through a pre-sale event, and shirts have been sent in the mail as of Wednesday.

“We are thrilled and incredibly grateful for Ryan’s continued support of the Terry Fox Foundation and for his collaboration on this special project,” said Denise Dias, Terry Fox Foundation’s vice-president of marketing and communications.

Starting April 12, Canadians can register to join and fundraise for the 43rd annual Terry Fox Run in support of cancer research, which will take place on Sept. 17.

When participants register, they have a chance to win a special shirt signed by Reynolds.

Wednesday marked the 43rd anniversary of the beloved Canadian hero’s journey across Canada for his Marathon of Hope to raise funds for cancer research.

On that date, Terry’s famous words, “Today is the day it all begins,” were written.

Fred Fox, Terry’s brother, spoke with Global News on Wednesday.

“When Terry wrote those words 43 years ago, he could have never imagined the impact,” Fred said.

“The impact of those words and the sacrifices he made, he never imagined the impact it would have on so many people.

“Terry would be so proud of what we all Canadians have done (in his memory).”